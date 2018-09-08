Olympic Legend Michael Johnson Recovering Well After Suffering 'Mini Stroke'

Olympic Champion Michael Johnson Recovering Well After 'Mini Stroke'

Breaking News

Four-time gold medalist Michael Johnson suffered a "mini stroke" last week, but says he's already made great progress and expects a full recovery.

Johnson shared the news Saturday, saying ... "Last week I rather surprisingly suffered what's known as a Transient Ischemic Attack or mini stroke. The good news is I'm back at home with my family, cleared of any heart issues and have already made great progress on my road to a full recovery."

Michael added that these mini strokes can seemingly affect anyone, "even the once fastest man in the world!" He also says he'll be posting updates on his recovery often and is using his situation to help raise stroke awareness.

Johnson thrilled the world at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, where he literally ran away with the Gold in the 200m and 400m ... setting records in both. Many considered his 200m run proof that he was the fastest man alive.

He also won Gold in Barcelona in 1992 in the 4x400m relay and in Sydney in 2000, reclaiming his title in the 400m.