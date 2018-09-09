Cardi B Throwing Shoes Is Just My Thing ... Video of Another Attack

Cardi B Throws A Shoe at LHH NY Cast Member A Year Before Nicki Minaj Attack

Nicki Minaj was not the first person to fall victim to a wicked shoe hurling attack from Cardi B ... the "Bodak Yellow" rapper has done the heel heave-ho before.

Check out the clip, Cardi was on the Love & Hip Hop NY reunion show last year when she got into it with Asia. Cardi didn't like the explanation Asia gave when she was asked why she didn't like Cardi -- and without hesitation -- Cardi kicked off her shoe -- and a red one at that -- and chucked it straight at Asia.

As expected, a huge fight broke out.

TMZ broke the story, Cardi went wild on Nicki Minaj Friday night at the NYFW Harper's Bazaar party. Cardi charged Nicki and her team -- cussing her out for shots Nicki's taken at Cardi and her family -- and when security intervened, Cardi took off her shoe and hurled it Nicki's way.

Cardi was booted from the party, and left without her shoes and a giant lump above her left eye.

Our sources say neither side will file a police report, and Nicki's unbothered by the whole situation.