Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil We're Not Criminals!!! We're Just Gay

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil is Happy India Decriminalized Homosexuality

EXCLUSIVE

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil﻿, the first openly gay member of India's royal family, is happy his country finally decriminalized homosexuality ... but he says there's still a long road ahead in the fight for acceptance.

The Prince tells us homosexuals in India always felt cheated, stigmatized and discriminated against, just for being themselves ... and they finally have the freedom to love anyone they want.

Love wins!!!

Gohil, who came out publicly in 2006, knows the battle is far from over because the LGBT movement is still fighting for social rights ... but he thinks those goals will be easier to achieve now that gays are no longer criminals by law.

India previously had an "unnatural sex" law that carried a 10-year prison sentence, and we thought laws in America were tough.

Big ups, Prince Gohil, keep leading the charge!