Jerry Rice Says 49ers Should Sign Dez Bryant, 'He Can Help Us!'

Wanna know how to help fix the San Francisco 49ers' passing attack??

Go get Dez Bryant ... at least, that's what Jerry Rice says.

ICYMI ... Jimmy Garoppolo got wrecked by the Vikings on Sunday -- chucking 3 picks and completing less than 50 percent of his passes in a 24-16 loss.

Jerry noted the WRs could have done better -- saying they've "got to get separation in the Red Zone ... I call it winning at the line of scrimmage."

That's when somebody asked the greatest wideout of all-time if the ex-Cowboys superstar could be the solution ... and it seems Jerry's on board.

"I think he can help us with experience and knowledge about the game," Rice said.

FYI ... Dez revealed two teams on Sunday he'd love to play for -- the Patriots and the Redskins.

Maybe it's time to add S.F. to that list too.