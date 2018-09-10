'Wizards of Waverly Place' Disney Star David Henrie Arrested for Loaded Gun at LAX

"Wizards of Waverly Place" star David Henrie -- who costarred with Selena Gomez on the show -- was just arrested for carrying a loaded gun at LAX.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Henrie was going through a TSA screening Monday morning at the airport and agents discovered the weapon. We're told the gun was an M&P Shield 9mm pistol and it was loaded.
Henrie was immediately detained and taken to a nearby station.
Henrie starred as Gomez's brother on "Wizards of Waverly Place" from 2007-2012. He's also made appearances on "How I Met Your Mother" and "Arrested Development."
Henrie recently revealed he and his wife, Maria Cahill, are expecting a daughter. In announcing the pregnancy, Henrie said, "That reminds me. Where's my shotgun. I don't have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun!"
Jake T. Austin -- who played Henrie and Gomez's younger brother on the show -- was involved in a 4-car hit-and-run crash back in 2013.
We reached out to his reps ... so far, no word back. Henrie is still in custody.