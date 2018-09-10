Disney Star David Henrie Arrested at LAX for Loaded Gun

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Disney Star David Henrie Arrested for Loaded Gun at LAX

EXCLUSIVE

"Wizards of Waverly Place" star David Henrie -- who costarred with Selena Gomez on the show -- was just arrested for carrying a loaded gun at LAX.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Henrie was going through a TSA screening Monday morning at the airport and agents discovered the weapon. We're told the gun was an M&P Shield 9mm pistol and it was loaded.

Henrie was immediately detained and taken to a nearby station.

Henrie starred as Gomez's brother on "Wizards of Waverly Place" from 2007-2012. He's also made appearances on "How I Met Your Mother" and "Arrested Development."

Henrie recently revealed he and his wife, Maria Cahill, are expecting a daughter. In announcing the pregnancy, Henrie said, "That reminds me. Where's my shotgun. I don't have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun!"

Jake T. Austin -- who played Henrie and Gomez's younger brother on the show -- was involved in a 4-car hit-and-run crash back in 2013.

We reached out to his reps ... so far, no word back. Henrie is still in custody.