Andrew Wardle No Wood? No Problem! My Bionic Penis Works Just Fine!!!

English Man Gets Bionic Penis, Loses Virginity at 45

There are no limits to the lengths men will go to have sex … an English man born without a penis lost his virginity at 45 after doctors created a bionic one!!!

Andrew Wardle finally lost his v-card with gf Fedra Fabian after getting his new member … and he had to endure a 10-hour procedure and a 10-day erection before making his first trip to pound town … worth it though!

Doctors constructed the bionic member using skin from Andrew’s arm and nerves from his legs … and he says it’s even BIGGER than he expected.

Andrew was born without a phallus -- a one-in-20 MILLION birth abnormality -- and it wasn't until his 30s he discovered docs might be able to fashion him a schlong with a procedure dubbed a phalloplasty.

Andrew had the 10-hour procedure in June, then spent 10 days with a painful hard-on and was forced to wait another 6 weeks before getting down with his chick.

The cost of the procedure? About $65k. Hey, you can't put a price on love.