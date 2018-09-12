English Man Gets Bionic Penis, Loses Virginity at 45

There are no limits to the lengths men will go to have sex … an English man born without a penis lost his virginity at 45 after doctors created a bionic one!!!
Andrew Wardle finally lost his v-card with gf Fedra Fabian after getting his new member … and he had to endure a 10-hour procedure and a 10-day erection before making his first trip to pound town … worth it though!
Doctors constructed the bionic member using skin from Andrew’s arm and nerves from his legs … and he says it’s even BIGGER than he expected.
Andrew was born without a phallus -- a one-in-20 MILLION birth abnormality -- and it wasn't until his 30s he discovered docs might be able to fashion him a schlong with a procedure dubbed a phalloplasty.
Andrew had the 10-hour procedure in June, then spent 10 days with a painful hard-on and was forced to wait another 6 weeks before getting down with his chick.
The cost of the procedure? About $65k. Hey, you can't put a price on love.