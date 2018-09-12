NFL's Stefon Diggs Buys Venti Starbucks Chain ... We're Open All Day!

NFL's Stefon Diggs Buys Venti Starbucks Diamond Chain, We're Open All Day!

Forget an iced latte, Stefon Diggs just got an iced out Starbucks chain -- and it's all because the dude is OBSESSED with the coffee house ... TMZ Sports has learned.

In case you didn't know ... the Minnesota Vikings star WR is a self-proclaimed Starbucks addict (he even wore Starbucks-themed cleats against Seattle last season).

But, Diggs decided to take it one step further ... hitting up Al the Jeweler from Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, NJ to create a diamond-studded tribute to the java joint.

Al tells TMZ Sports the piece -- which features more than 1,000 emeralds and VS diamonds -- took over a month to complete. We're told Diggs loved the finished product more than an espresso macchiato (and who doesn't love those?).

Al -- who works with huge stars like Jarvis Landry and Terrance Williams (to name a few) -- was tight-lipped on how much Diggs spent on the chain ... but our sources estimate it to be around $15k.

Oh, and we're also told one of the reasons Stefon got the piece was because, like Starbucks, he's "open all day."

#TreatYoSelf