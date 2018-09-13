Cynthia Nixon's Bid for NY Governor Gets Strong Celebrity Backing

The stars are aligning with Cynthia Nixon in her bid to become the next governor of New York.
Lee Daniels, Marisa Tomei, and Aaron Sorkin are just some of the MANY celebs who cut checks totaling thousands of dollars ... this according to the NY State Board of Elections Campaign Finance Disclosure records.
The list is impressive:
-- Daniels $5,000
-- Tomei $1,500
-- Sorkin $1,000
-- "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star $5,000
-- 'SATC' costume designer Patricia Field $7,000
-- Sigourney Weaver $1,000
-- Christian Siriano $1,000
Alec Baldwin donated a whopping $16k back in July and TMZ can now report he cut Nixon's campaign another $5k check on Aug. 31.
Chelsea Handler is another repeat contributor ... first with $1k in June and again in July with $1,500. John Slattery, Amy Sedaris, Sarah Paulson, Andy Cohen, Edie Falco, Debra Messing and Rosie O'Donnell are other celebs who are rallying behind Nixon.
BTW ... Nixon's raised nearly $2.5M in 2018, but her rival, incumbent Andrew Cuomo, is way ahead with more than $12M in donations. Super BTW -- 'cause we know you're wondering -- T.I. is a big Nixon fan (even though he has no idea who she is), but he hasn't put his money where his mouth is. At least not yet.