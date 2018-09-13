Rachel McAdams First Baby Pic ... My Son's Adorable!!!

Rachel McAdams' Baby Looks Adorable Five Months After Secret Birth

We're getting our first look at Rachel McAdams' first baby ... and he's adorable!!!

Rachel and baby daddy Jamie Linden took a family stroll Wednesday in Los Angeles, giving everyone their first glimpse at the couple's newborn son. Rachel kept her pregnancy on the down low and secretly gave birth in April.

The suspense was killing us, but the wait was totally worth it ... just look at that happy fam!!!

Rachel seems to have this mommy thing down pat ... and Jamie has to be the only man in America beaming as he pushes a stroller.

Congrats, Rachel and Jamie, on making one cute baby!