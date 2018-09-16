Too Short Says Machine Gun Kelly Was Right to Beat Up Actor Who Called Him 'P***y'

Too Short Machine Gun Kelly Was Right Call Someone a 'P***y,' You Get a Beatin'

Too Short thinks the actor who got beat up by Machine Gun Kelly's crew had it coming because saying to someone "You're a p***y" ... well, them's fightin' words.

We got Short out in WeHo Saturday night leaving Delilah, and he knew all about the story we broke ... that actor G-Rod bellied up to a bar in Atlanta Friday night, saw MGK and went off on him for calling Eminem's then-16-year-old daughter "hot." G-Rod told us, as the father of 3, he was appalled.

As we reported, MGK's crew -- whom G-Rod calls "goons" -- beat the crap out of him and now the cops are involved.

Short makes it clear ... he would have done the same thing Kelly did and unleashed his crew.

It'll be interesting to see how MGK responds to G-Rod's challenge to settle their beef in the Octagon.