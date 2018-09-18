Tamba Hali Says Patrick Mahomes Is Killin' It, But He Can't Get A Song

Chiefs Legend Tamba Hali Patrick Mahomes Is Killin' It ... But He Can't Get A Song

Sorry, Patrick Mahomes ... you might be the NFL's top QB at the moment -- but Chiefs legend Tamba Hali tells TMZ Sports it ain't enough for him to write a song about you!!

ICYMI ... Tamba's working on going from NFL superstar to music icon -- having just released a legit album.

And, with Mahomes tearing up the league -- he had more TDs (6) than incompletions (5) against the Steelers -- we figured it'd be a match made in Chiefs heaven to hear a Hali-Mahomes song.

BUT ... Tamba tells us that just ain't happening -- at least not yet.

"That's too political!" Tamba says with a laugh.

"I love Patrick, but I can't write him into my music life! I might hurt myself or I might do something that wouldn't make sense in the long run."

Tamba still thinks Mahomes' start has been "ridiculous" -- but it seems it'll take a little more than two games for Patrick to get some Tamba Juice.

But, don't feel too bad for Mahomes ... Hali's already got a Chiefs tune Patrick can rock out to in the meantime.