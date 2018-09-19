Bruce Wayne's Penis on Display in New 'Batman: Damned' Comic Series

Bruce Wayne Drops the Utility Belt Reveals His Bat Penis in New Comic

Batman fans are getting a good hard look at Bruce Wayne like never before -- 'cause the Dark Knight's manhood is on display in a new comic that's definitely not for kids.

DC just added a new installment to their Black Label series with "Batman: Damned" -- which is pretty much graphic novels for adults ... only, in this case, it's REALLY graphic. In the new Batsy publication that just recently dropped, you see a full-on naked Bruce Wayne ... but you'll only be able to see his penis on certain platforms. Allow us to explain.

The uncensored version of the member only shows up in print editions of 'Batman: Damned,' which are out in comic book stores now. It depicts a slightly obscured shot of Bruce's penis -- but you can definitely still see it in the shadow... head, shaft and all. In the online version, however, DC has darkened the image ... and you can only make out vague traces of his penis.

If you wanna see the real McCoy, you can check it out here.

Sources close to Batman tell us that Black Label stories are not intended for children -- while also pointing out that Batman's penis shows up a total of 4 times in this particular comic.

Forget everything you knew about the Batsuit ... it's birthday suit country now in Gotham.