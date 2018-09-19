Burt Reynolds Car Collection Could Fetch $1M!! ... at Vegas Auction

Exclusive Details

Die-hard Burt Reynolds ﻿fans down for a beer run to Texarkana and back in 28 hours can now do it with one of Burt's personal cars ... but it's gonna cost 'em a pretty penny.

The late actor's car collection is set to hit the auction block on Sept. 29 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Burt's personally-owned cars (titled and registered to Burt) are spectacular -- the 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is a recreation of the iconic Pontiac in "Smokey and the Bandit."

There's also another '78 Trans Am that's a recreation from the one used in "Hooper" and an '84 Trans Am that was used to promote the USFL Tampa Bay Bandits, which Burt, of course, owned. It's not just Trans Ams though ... a 1987 Chevrolet R30 pickup's also up for grabs. It's a recreation for the one used in 'Cannonball Run.'

The entire lot's expected to fetch upwards of $1 million. They're truly special memorabilia ... the cars have Burt's John Hancock on them along with other actors from those films. The auction will be televised live on Velocity and the Discovery Channel. Place yo bids!!