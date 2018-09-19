Liev Schreiber Told Ya I Didn't Hit That Photog ... Harassment Case Tossed

Liev Schreiber Pleased After Photographer Harassment Case Gets Tossed

Exclusive Details

Liev Schreiber can sleep a little easier tonight -- a judge just dismissed a harassment charge stemming from an alleged run-in with a photographer.

According to new legal docs ... the "Ray Donovan" actor's actions in June -- when he allegedly told a guy snapping pics to "get the f*** out of here" and pushed his camera away -- didn't rise to the level of harassment.

Schreiber's happy with the outcome, telling TMZ ... "All too often, cases like mine are tried and lost in the court of public opinion long before a judge has even heard the motions. That’s why I am particularly pleased and grateful for the swift and decisive dismissal handed down by the Judge in mine.”

The June 7 incident went down in Nyack, NY while Liev was in the street shooting his hit Showtime show. The photographer claimed he was attacked by Schreiber while trying to snap a shot, but Liev denied making any bodily contact.

The judge agreed.