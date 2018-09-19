Boxing Star Ryan Garcia Gervonta Davis, Stop Screwing Up ... So I Can Knock You Out

Ryan Garcia Says He'll Knock Gervonta Davis Out, If Davis Stops Messing Up

Gervonta Davis just got called out -- personally and professionally -- by one of the biggest rising stars in sports (and Oscar De La Hoya's prized prospect) who says he'll easily KO Tank ...

If Tank can stay out of trouble to even make the fight.

The kid talking the trash is Ryan Garcia ... a 16-0 lightweight contender who is signed to Oscar's Golden Boy Promotions banner, and who's the talk of the boxing world.

Garcia is being hailed as the next Oscar ... and has already garnered over 1 million followers on IG ... because of his KO power, and movie star looks.

Ryan and Tank are in the same weight class, and when we ran into Garcia in L.A. and asked if he wanted a piece of Davis he said he didn't ... he wants the whole thing.

"When he stops getting into trouble and starts making weight, we can get it on."

SHADE ... Davis was arrested for disorderly conduct after a fight in D.C. last week, and has kinda been all over the place career wise recently.

Garcia says if he can ever figure it out, there's a prize waiting for him ... AN ASS WHIPPING.

"I'll knock him out in like the 8th round."