Antonio Brown Says He Doesn't Want To Be Traded

Antonio Brown says he does NOT want to be traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers ... just days after saying the opposite on Twitter.

Brown spoke with reporters on Thursday about his now-infamous tweet ... saying he "obviously" doesn't actually want to leave the Steelers after clapping back at a tweet suggesting Ben Roethlisberger is responsible for his success.

AB84 explained he fired back at the guy who sent the tweet -- a former Steelers PR guy -- because he thought it was a personal shot.

"I'm still grateful to put on my uniform, grateful to be a part of this organization," Brown said. "I don't take that for granted. Obviously it was a stupid remark."

Brown also said he's pissed the Steelers haven't won a game yet ... but wouldn't reveal why he missed practice on Monday.