Kanye West Rips Drake & Nick Cannon ... Sex Talk About Kim is Off Limits!!!

Kanye West Lashes Out at Nick Cannon and Drake for Kim Kardashian Sex References

Breaking News

Kanye West is unloading on Drake and Nick Cannon for publicly talking, rapping or even suggesting anything about Kim Kardashian.

Kim's husband stood up for her with a series of videos where he shares a bunch of "things that were not sitting right with my spirit." The first of which being Nick talking about Kim's body in a recent VladTV interview. Nick and Kim dated back in their mid-20s, and Nick excitedly reminisced about her body, saying ... "That white girl got ass!!"

Kanye's demanding Nick show some respect for him in the future if someone asks him any questions about Kim.

As for Drake ... Kanye's in HIS feelings about "In My Feelings." Remember, there's a rumor the lyric about "Kiki" is a reference to Kim -- that's her family nickname, and everyone knows it from their show. Ye says Drake should've publicly stated the Kiki in his song is NOT Kim.

As Kanye puts it ... he wouldn't rap about a girl named RiRi.

He's also got beef with an unreleased Drake and Future song that featured lyrics saying, "I got 20 motherf**king Kylie’s ... I got 20 damn Kendalls." In a nutshell, Kanye says ... "So, period is like don't speak on nobody from my family, nothing that can be even mentioned on my wife, period!"

Oh, and he didn't leave out Tyson Beckford either -- a clear reference to Kim's feud with the model.