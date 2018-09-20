Donald Trump Gets Prison Bars Treatment on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Donald Trump Finally Behind Bars ... His WOF Star, Anyway

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame got the prison bars treatment ... after a familiar prankster pulled off the hilarious stunt.

The president's WOF star was locked down after a street artist, who goes by the name Plastic Jesus, attached bars to the star. PJ laid down the bars much to everyone's amusement before a wandering Trump supporter took matters into his own hands Wednesday.

Plastic Jesus says he used instant-drying, industrial strength, double-sided sticky tape, which is why he says it took the Trump supporter HOURS to remove them, also to everyone's delight.

The prankster says it was done as a joke, adding Trump should pay the price if he's ever found guilty of a crime. Special counsel Robert Mueller, of course, is investigating whether Trump and Co. colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

And, speaking of 2016 ... you'll recall Plastic Jesus is the one who erected a 6-inch wall around Trump's star to protest the border wall. It's a far cry from the destruction Trump's star received earlier this year ... becoming a lightning rod for street fights.