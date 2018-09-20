Wilt Chamberlain Rookie Card Sells For $60,000

Wilt Chamberlain's rookie card just sold at auction for more than 600 TIMES what he once scored in a basketball game ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned somebody paid over $60k for it!!

The ultra-rare card was a 1961 Fleer piece -- graded in PSA 9 Mint condition -- featuring the NBA legend in his Philadelphia Warriors jersey.

Unclear who the new lucky owner of the card is ... but PWCC Marketplace tells us 56 total bids were placed before Thursday's winner was crowned.

We're told the same card of Wilt -- who's famous for dropping 100 points in a single NBA game back in 1962 -- previously sold for $45,000 in May 2017.

By the way ... apparently anything Wilt's previously graced is going for big money these days -- remember when his old mansion hit the market for $18.99 MILLION ﻿in June?!

Talk about ROI.