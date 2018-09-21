Edwin Jackson's Killer Gets 16 Years In Prison

The drunk driver who killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson in February just got sentenced to 16 years in prison.
As we previously reported, 26-year-old Jackson and his Uber driver were hit by a pickup truck while they were standing on the shoulder of a highway in Indiana.
37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Zavala pled guilty to 2 counts of "DUI that causes the death of another" in July.
Today, he faced a judge in Indiana ... and was hit with the maximum penalty -- 16 years in state prison.
After his prison sentence, Orrego-Zavala -- who's a Guatemalan citizen in America illegally -- faces deportation.
The case became a national story when President Trump tweeted that it was "disgraceful" that Jackson was killed by a man who was in the U.S. illegally.
Orrego-Zavala is currently locked up ... and ain't goin' anywhere for 16 years.