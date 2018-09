NFL Fans Get In Character ... For Start Of Season

There's nothing like the start of the NFL season that transforms people into freaks ... and TMZ Sports has the pics that give you a firsthand look at all that!!

Check out the female Bengal, the goat Jet and the Joker Saint ... proving NFL Sundays can turn any average Jane and Joe into a pigskin psycho.

The best part?? The season is only in Week 3 -- which means every one of these nuts' Super Bowl dreams are still alive!!

Yes, even you, Bills and Cardinals fans.