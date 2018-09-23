Michelle Obama I Do Weddings Too!!!

Michelle Obama Officiates Wedding

EXCLUSIVE

Michelle Obama is about to launch her stadium tour which should rival any rock band, but she has a much more intimate side hustle ... officiating weddings.

The former First Lady did the honors Saturday in Chicago for Stephanie Rivkin and Joel Sircus. The bride's pop is the Deputy Mayor of Chicago and, as you know, Michelle has deep roots in Chi-Town.

BTW ... not that it's relevant, but both the bride and groom graduated cum laude from Yale.

Michelle will hit 10 U.S. cities for her stadium tour to launch the sale of her memoir, "Becoming." The price of admission is crazy ... it starts at $30 with the top price of $3k for a pre-show meet-and-greet.

