Judge Judy Says Don't Prejudge Sexual Assault Accusations Against Brett Kavanaugh

Judge Judy has handled thousands of cases, both as a family law judge and a TV jurist, so she knows a thing or 2 when she says people need to slow down and hear the evidence in the Kavanaugh/Ford showdown.

We got the most famous judge in the U.S. of A Sunday in Bev Hills, and she couldn't have been clearer ... we don't know enough to form an intelligent opinion on who's telling the truth and who's not.

Some Republicans have already taken Kavanaugh's side, and some Democrats have said they believe Ford ... despite the fact that they haven't heard even a minute of testimony. What's even worse ... some of these senators are on the Judiciary Committee and they're the ones who will vote, so on both sides there's a danger of the hearing becoming a kangaroo court.

Judge Judy cautions ... prejudging the hearing creates the real possibility that justice will not prevail.