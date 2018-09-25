Colin Kaepernick & Eric Reid Give Backpacks To Kids While Waiting For NFL Call

Colin Kaepernick & Eric Reid Gives Backpacks To Kids In NYC ... No NFL? No Problem.

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid are still making a difference while away from the football field ... this time showing up in NYC to give away backpacks to kids going back to school.

Reid, Kap and Kap's girlfriend -- Hot 97 radio personality Nessa -- hit up a New York City area Girls Club and provided the young ladies with much-needed gear for the school year.

It's an interesting time for Colin especially ... it was only a week ago that his lawyer, Mark Geragos, hinted that either the Raiders or Patriots might be signing Kaep soon, making people think an NFL return could be imminent.

Clearly, that hasn't got him distracted from working with his Know Your Rights Camp, because they're still doing the work ... even if he's mysteriously still out of work.