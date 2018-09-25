Forcible Rape Accusation Leads to Arrest of 'Southern Charm' Star Thomas Ravenel

'Southern Charm' Star Arrested for Assault & Battery ... After Forcible Rape Accusation

10:34 AM PT -- According to a police report -- obtained by TMZ -- the arrest comes on the heels of an accusation made by a woman in May who told cops Ravenel forcibly raped her at his home in 2015.

An article published by People in May stated the woman worked as a nanny for Ravenel. She says Thomas was out with friends and when he returned home he cornered her in a bedroom, undressed himself and proceeded to remove her clothing. The report did not detail much more than that. "Southern Charm" star Thomas Ravenel has been arrested for assault and battery in South Carolina.

Ravenel was booked Tuesday morning in Charleston County and is currently being held without bond. The 56-year-old's listed charge is for assault and battery in the 2nd degree.

Ravenel -- who was South Carolina's state treasurer in 2007 -- resigned from the position after he was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges.

He left the Bravo show earlier this year after multiple women came forward and accused Ravenel of sexual assault. In leaving the show, he said, "I'm not doing the show anymore. In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I've got too much to lose and informed them I'm not coming back."

It's currently unclear what led to Tuesday's arrest.

Originally Published -- 9/25/2018 8:52 AM PDT