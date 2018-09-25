Will Smith on 50th Birthday Bungee Jumps Out of a Helicopter Over the Grand Canyon

Will Smith Bungee Jumps Off Helicopter Over Grand Canyon for 50th Birthday

Will Smith just one-upped everybody once again by doing just about the craziest thing you could do for the big 5-0 ... bungee jumping out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

Will documented his big jump Tuesday for his 50th birthday, where he, his family, Alfonso Ribeiro and a lot of spectators gathered in Arizona to watch the Fresh Prince take a plunging dive of death. He did it as a challenge from Yes Theory ... and did it in blazing fashion.

He was flipped around a bit like a rag doll on the way down, and eventually snapped back up after a couple seconds of disappearing out of the camera's view.

Once back on the ground, Will called the experience "pure bliss" ... and encouraged others to commit to conquering their fears.

After this and his 'In My Feelings' challenge on top of a bridge ... we can't wait to see what's next.