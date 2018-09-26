Cardi B Hot Tamale Strutting in Paris ... Model Slayage!!!

Cardi B Flaunts Feathers at Etam Show for Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B isn't ruffling feathers at Paris fashion shows ... she's just flaunting 'em now.

The rapper performed Tuesday during the Etam Spring/Summer show as part of Paris Fashion Week. She matched her purple dyed hair with a purple suit and strutted some very large purple feathers on the runway.

All this while model hotties pranced around her in tiny outfits.

Yup, Cardi's still in hot demand with fashionistas. TMZ broke the story ... the rapper's NYFW rumble with Nicki Minaj raised her profile in the fashion world, and this Paris reception is proof.

It's no easy feat to stealing the show from some of the most beautiful women in the world, but what can ya say? Cardi likes it like that.