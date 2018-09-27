TMZ

Heisman Trophy Hits Auction Block ... Could Fetch Over $400k!!

9/27/2018 12:57 PM PDT

Suck at football but still wanna own your own Heisman Trophy?? Better have NEARLY HALF A MILLION DOLLARS laying around.

The 1937 trophy -- won by Yale's Clint Frank -- is hitting the Heritage Auctions block ... and experts tell us it's expected to go for over $400,000.

The 25-pound award was only the third one ever given out ... but Frank's family is ready to part ways with it -- for the right price.

Clint was a beast back in the day ... playing BOTH halfback and safety for the Bulldogs -- but decided to forego an NFL career for a job in advertising (seriously).

The trophy is only one of just a handful of Heisman's that have ever hit the auction block -- O.J. Simpson's sold back in 1999 -- which explains the huge price tag.

Bidding is slated to end on Oct. 18.

Good luck!!!

