President Trump U.S. Shells Out $2.5 Mil for U.N. Events ... Last Laugh's on U.S.

United Nations General Assembly Events Cost U.S. Taxpayers Millions

The United States paid millions to host the United Nations' General Assembly this year ... ironic since President Trump became the butt of the meeting's biggest joke.

We obtained federal docs outlining costs associated with the Lotte Hotel in NYC -- where a number of U.S. funded events went down -- and the total cost approaches $2.5 MILLION.

The breakdown includes hotel rooms and related expenses, venue spaces and related costs, such as furniture, food and beverages.

The Lotte was host to a reception by Melania, and President Trump held meetings there with South Korean President Moon Jae-In, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

As we reported ... the assembly burst into laughter when Trump quipped, "In less than 2 years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."

The U.N. Headquarters -- located about a mile away from The Lotte -- also had expenses covered by the U.S. ... notably $54,000 for outdoor tents.

The $2.5 mil figure doesn't cover Secret Service costs ... that's another $1 million JUST for hotel accommodations.