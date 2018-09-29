Burt Reynolds Honored at New York Car Show with '100-Trans Am Salute'

Burt Reynolds Honored at NY Car Show ... 100-Trans Am Salute!!!

Exclusive Video

Burt Reynolds fans and car enthusiasts alike paid their respects to the late '"Smokey and the Bandit" star ... by rolling up in the classic ride he made famous.

Thousands of people attended Long Island's Motor Mania car show Saturday at Eisenhower Park, which featured a ceremonial parade of 100 Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams to honor Reynolds and his iconic 1977 film. It's called the "100-Trans Am Salute."

Several of the drivers also paid homage to Burt by going all out and dressing like the Bandit ... and rocking a stache. It's probably time to retire the Rebel flag license plates though.

The memorial was organized by the car show's host, Butch Yamali.

As we reported ... Burt's personal car collection hit the auction block at the Mandalay Bay Saturday, including a 1978 recreation of the iconic Pontiac in "Smokey and the Bandit."

Reynolds died of a heart attack at age 82 on Sept. 6 in Florida, but as this car show demonstrates ... his memory's revving on.