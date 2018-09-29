Miles Teller Looks Buff as He Films 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Miles Teller is seriously jacked as he takes on the role of Goose's son in "Top Gun: Maverick," which leads us to believe there will be a reprieve of the famous volleyball scene.
Miles was leaving a gym Friday in Los Angeles, rocking a porn stache -- clearly in honor of long-departed Goose.
Also, he showed his canine-loving side by carrying a bag from Healthy Spot -- a pet store that also does dog grooming and doggy daycare.
And, check out the back of his sweet, vintage blue Ford Bronco.
'Top Gun' is set for release in 2020.