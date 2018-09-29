Sarah Palin's Son Track Arrested for Domestic Violence

Track Palin Arrested for Domestic Violence ... Again

Sarah Palin's oldest son has been arrested on new domestic violence charges in Alaska.

Track Palin was busted Friday night after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at his home in Wasilla. Cops say their investigation revealed he assaulted a female acquaintance at the residence, then took her phone away when she tried to call authorities.

Track allegedly resisted the troopers while being placed under arrest as well.

The 29-year-old was arrested on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He's being held without bail at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

This isn't a first for Track either. He was arrested last December for allegedly breaking into his parent's house and beating up his father -- Sarah had to call the cops on him. That case is currently being heard in Alaska's Veterans Court.

He was also arrested in January 2016 after an altercation with his girlfriend at the time.