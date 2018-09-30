Kanye West Pro-Trump Rant on 'SNL'

Kanye West Goes On Pro-Trump Rant On 'SNL'

Kanye West went on 'SNL' Saturday night ... but viewers didn't see it.

After guest host Adam Driver signed off, Kanye grabbed the mic and turned the stage into a bully pulpit, bitterly complaining producers were trying to muzzle him and deny him free speech and expression.

Kanye said he was pressured not to come on stage wearing what is now his signature "Make America Great Again" hat.

He complained the liberal news media along with others were painting a one-sided picture of the political and social landscape in America. Kanye vowed no one would tell him what he could say or think.

He mocked those who said he was in a "sunken place," and then broke into song.

Adam Driver reportedly walked off stage after he awkwardly stood in the corner.

We got Kanye and Kim after 'SNL' and they were mum. He wouldn't say why his name is now officially Ye.