Matt Damon Killed as Brett Kavanaugh On 'SNL'

Matt Damon went off the rails Saturday night, perfectly capturing Brett Kavanaugh for the cold open of Saturday Night Live's Season 44 Premiere.

The show spoofed the Supreme Court nominee at Thursday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing ... and it was spot on. Damon guzzled water, contorted his face and had full-on agita.

Senators Chuck Grassley (Alex Moffat), Diane Feinstein (Cecily Strong), Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch), Thom Tillis (Mikey Day), Cory Booker (Chris Redd), John Kennedy (Kyle Mooney), Sheldon Whitehouse (Pete Davidson) were all represented.

Of course, everyone took shots at Kavanaugh's penchant for beer, his infamous calendar and his animated emotional state.