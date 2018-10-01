Ben Affleck Breaks from Rehab for Church with Jennifer Garner & Kids

Ben Affleck Rehab Break for God & Family

Ben Affleck is taking frequent breaks from his rehab facility for the things that matter most to him -- the latest being Sunday worship with his kids and ex-wife.

Ben and Jennifer Garner walked out of church Sunday morning in Pacific Palisades with their son, Samuel ... their daughters, Violet and Seraphina, were there too. We've seen Ben leave rehab almost weekly now -- sometimes for a workout session, sometimes for studio meetings.

It's a different approach for sure. Typically, rehab facilities want to remove patients from their day-to-day patterns and focus on treatment. It's been about 5 weeks since Jen staged an intervention and drove Ben to rehab -- but it's unclear if he's still a patient.

At least from the outside ... it seems to be working for him.