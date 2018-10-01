TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Chicago Bears Locker Room Disco Ball Party ... After Destroying Bucs

10/1/2018 6:02 AM PDT

Chicago Bears Throw Locker Room Disco Ball Party After Destroying Bucs

Breaking News

Big win means big dance party for the Chicago Bears -- who broke out the disco ball in the team locker room after beating the brakes off the Bucs ... and TURNED UP!!!

It's become a tradition for the Bears -- with head coach Matt Nagy believing his players should be able to celebrate the hell out of every victory. 

So, after Mitch Trubisky and company dominated Tampa Bay in a 48-10 ass whooping at Soldier Field ... the ball came out and the music got loud! 

The song -- "My Dawg" by Lil Baby. 

"Great team victory. Unbelievable team victory," Nagy told the team after the game.

"That's a full team win right now and we protected Soldier Field." 

The Bears get a bye this upcoming weekend -- before taking on the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 14. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 23 %}