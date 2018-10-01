Chicago Bears Throw Locker Room Disco Ball Party After Destroying Bucs

Chicago Bears Locker Room Disco Ball Party ... After Destroying Bucs

Big win means big dance party for the Chicago Bears -- who broke out the disco ball in the team locker room after beating the brakes off the Bucs ... and TURNED UP!!!

It's become a tradition for the Bears -- with head coach Matt Nagy believing his players should be able to celebrate the hell out of every victory.

So, after Mitch Trubisky and company dominated Tampa Bay in a 48-10 ass whooping at Soldier Field ... the ball came out and the music got loud!

The song -- "My Dawg" by Lil Baby.

"Great team victory. Unbelievable team victory," Nagy told the team after the game.

"That's a full team win right now and we protected Soldier Field."

The Bears get a bye this upcoming weekend -- before taking on the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 14.