Kodak Black I Love The Kids!!! ... Here's $10k

Kodak Black Donating $10k to Help Educate Youth in Florida

EXCLUSIVE

Kodak Black is giving back to his local community in a major way ... donating over $10,000 to a children's center in what he says is the beginning of a series of good works.

Kodak Black's attorney Bradford Cohen tell us Kodak's been focusing on making a positive impact in the community ever since his August release from prison ... and the rapper wants to become more involved in charities across the country.

Kodak's starting his mission close to home in Broward County, Florida ... we're told he's cut a check for at least $10K to Jack & Jill Children's Center -- a non-profit provider of early childhood education.

Kodak says more good deeds are in the works ... and next time he might even donate some cash in person.

It's a step in the right direction for Kodak ... considering the last time we saw him he was going crazy in Hollywood.