Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel's Home Swarmed by Cops for Suspected Burglar

EXCLUSIVE

There's a massive police response to Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel's Brentwood neighborhood ... all for a suspicious guy residents feared was about to break into homes ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple patrol cars raced to the streets around Miranda and Evan's mansion Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement sources tell us a resident called cops after a man was spotted knocking on several doors in the hood.

We're told cops arrived and suspected the guy was under the influence, and also discovered he has outstanding warrants. He allegedly resisted arrest, and that's why cops immediately called for backup.

Miranda and the Snapchat co-founder bought their crib in 2016 ... about a year before they got married in their backyard.

The suspect who caused all this ruckus has been taken into custody.

Crisis averted.