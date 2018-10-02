Tyler Eifert All Smiles After Ankle Surgery ... 'I'll Be Back!!'

Tyler Eifert All Smiles After Ankle Surgery, 'I'll Be Back!'

Great news for Tyler Eifert -- who had his ankle snapped in half on Sunday -- 'cause the Cincinnati Bengals TE is in good spirits after going under the knife ... and vows to be back better than ever!!

ICYMI -- Eifert suffered a nasty right ankle injury in the 3rd quarter of the Falcons game this week ... after De'Vondre Campbell accidentally fell on him while making a tackle.

It was a disgusting sight ... and if you haven't already seen it, DON'T CLICK ON IT.

Tyler Eifert ankle injury. Poor guy has the worst luck with injuries.



(weak stomachs look away)#CINvsATL pic.twitter.com/DhsvA4xv4u — Donny Moore (@Donny_Moore) September 30, 2018

Eifert shared a post-surgery pic with a thumbs-up on Monday night ... saying "At least my end zone celebration was fun! Thanks to everyone for the kind words. I’m all fixed, Dr. Anderson is the best. I’ll be back!"

Eifert has had his fair share of injuries since he was drafted in 2013 ... a dislocated elbow in 2014, stinger injuries in 2013 and 2015, back injury in 2016 and 2017. But, he's clearly not fazed by his history.

Get well soon, Tyler!!