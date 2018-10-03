Greg Hardy Warns UFC Heavyweights 'I'm Coming to Wreck Shop!'

EXCLUSIVE

After obliterating ANOTHER opponent, Greg Hardy -- now 3-0 as a pro MMA fighter -- says he's ready for a major UFC card ... warning the heavyweight division he's a very "dangerous" man.

It only took the ex-NFL star 53 seconds to dispose of Ray Jones at XFN 352 over the weekend in another dominant performance.

Not one of Greg's pro fights has lasted more than 60 seconds.

So Greg Hardy (@GregHardyJr) went ahead and destroyed another poor soul at a regional show. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/JGctMJw4Vq — Untitled MMA (@UntitledMMA) October 1, 2018

Remember, Hardy earned a UFC development contract back in June when he crushed Austen Lane on "Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series" ... but the big question -- when will Hardy get his shot to fight on a nationally televised stage?

"I'm hoping the top of next year," Hardy tells TMZ Sports ... while emphasizing that he wants to stay humble and earn his opportunity like every other fighter.

And, while confident, Hardy says he wants to log more Octagon time before squaring up with the top names in the sport ... guys like Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis.

"Dangerous names," Hardy says ... "real dangerous names right there."

Hardy knows those fights will come in time -- but for now, he's focused on smashing every opponent who steps in front of him.

"It's dangerous for somebody to be in there with me. I want people to know that."