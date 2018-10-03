Ian Ziering Bully Has Threatened to Kill Students ... At My Daughters' School

Ian Ziering Protests School Bully That's Threatened to Kill Other Students

EXCLUSIVE

Ian Ziering says there's a student with a history of violence at his daughters' school, and it's gotten so bad, he's scared it could escalate to a massacre if the school district keeps protecting the boy.

Ziering was joined by several parents outside West Hollywood Elementary Wednesday in protest of a second grade bully. Ian tells us, since kindergarten, the student has gotten physical, threatened to kill and even attempted to suffocate a classmate with a bean bag.

According to Ian, this school year has already had two classroom evacuations and 10 students who have been attacked by the bully.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star says he and other parents have repeatedly asked the school board to step up and get the kid help -- but the requests have fallen on deaf ears -- and they're afraid it could end in tragedy, like Parkland or Columbine.

Ian says he hopes the school board will do what's right to protect the student victims and to get the bully into another program to help address his blatant needs.

We reached out to West Hollywood Elementary ... so far, no word back.