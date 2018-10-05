'Jersey Shore' Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Laughing Off Baby Mama Drama With Jen Harley

'Jersey Shore' Ronnie Laughing Off Baby Mama Drama

You gotta give it up to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ﻿and Jen Harley for going to hell and back without losing their sense of humor.

Ronnie and his baby mama have been through more ups and downs than every boardwalk roller coaster on the Jersey Shore, but that didn't stop them from poking fun at their problems during a family stroll through Central Park.

Check out Jen's shirt ... she's sending a clear message with the laundry portion of Ronnie's GTL routine.

It's true ... Ronnie and Jen could give anyone a run for their money when it comes to relationship issues.

Quick recap of their last few months ... Jen allegedly dragged Ronnie with a car, resulting in a bloody mess and a domestic violence arrest. But, like they always do, Ronnie and Jen kissed and made up.

Laughter really heals all wounds.