Post Malone Looking Forward To Drinking Spirits Instead Of Conjuring Them

Post Malone Can't Wait To Booze It Up On Halloween

Post Malone made it clear the only spirits he's messing with this October are gonna be in bottles ... 'cause he's had enough haunted adventures to last a lifetime.

We got Post Thursday at LAX and asked if he's planning to conjure any more entities on Halloween ... and, based on his answer, the rapper had booze on the brain.

Can't blame him. Post looks a bit stressed signing a seemingly endless amount of autographs as he's being mobbed by fans.

Then again, Post could still be on edge after his scary encounter ﻿with the world's most haunted object ... even though he swears the supposed curse is behind him.

Regardless of what's really stressing him out, Post shares his master plan to cut down on giving out his John Hancock.

As for his Halloween plans ... we're guessing Post will toast to no more ghosts.