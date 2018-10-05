Rattlesnakes Found at TMZ where Kanye West Music Video was Shot

Kanye West Snakes in the Grass ... At Music Video Shoot

Kanye West rattled some cages here at TMZ when he showed up to appear on "TMZ Live" and shoot a music video ... because the folks here just found rattlesnakes in the very spot the video was filmed.

Fact is ... we've been in this building for 5 years and, as far as we know, not a single rattler was ever found ... until today.

Animal Control is on its way ... it's gonna take an hour, but it's scary.

Remember, Kanye had 100 dancers in the grass ... where the snakes were located.

No one's been bit.