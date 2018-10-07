Bruce Springsteen The Boss Watches a Tough Loss ... For Giants Game at NJ Bar

Bruce Springsteen Watches New York Giants Game in Local New Jersey Bar

EXCLUSIVE

Bruce Springsteen looked the way a lot of NY Giants fans felt Sunday after a gut-wrenching loss against the Carolina Panthers ... with the game slipping away in the final seconds.

The Boss was spotted at Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, New Jersey watching the Giants game with friends. The team was up by a point after a clutch touchdown by rookie Saquon Barkley in the last minute of the game -- but Cam and co. came charging back up the field.

As great of a play as Saquon made, it was trumped by Panthers kicker Graham Gano in the last 6 seconds of the game ... when he kicked a 63-yard field goal to win it 33-31.

ICE. IN. HIS. VEINS.



Graham Gano drills a 63-yard FG with 1 second on the clock to win the game for the Panthers! #NYGvsCAR pic.twitter.com/aJ1I9QrMX6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 7, 2018

Now, we don't know whether Bruce was watching these last few plays -- but based on how down and out he looks here ... we're just gonna say it's very possible. Eyewitnesses tell us he rode to the bar on his motorcycle earlier in the day, and had some beer and a burger while there.

As you might know, Bruce is no stranger to Asbury Park. He's a local boy -- and this is a place we're told he frequents from time to time with loved ones. His hometown, for sure.