Michael Jackson New Music Coming From King Of Pop?!?

Michael Jackson Sparks New Music Speculation With Trademark For New Logo

Michael Jackson fans could soon be moonwalking to a whole lotta new songs ... 'cause the late singer's estate is looking to slap a fresh logo over tons of merch, and it could be the prequel to a possible release of new tunes!!!

According to docs obtained by TMZ ... Michael's merch firm, Triumph International, recently filed paperwork to lock up the rights to a newly designed logo -- an interlocking MJ with a crown on top -- so they can splash it over phone accessories, merch, CD cases and ... music recordings!

It's got us thinking ... is the King Of Pop's estate preparing to open MJ's music vault? Because that would be so, so awesome!

MJ's 60th birthday just passed and we know he's got loads of unreleased songs ... so, 60th anniversary release anyone?