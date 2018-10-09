Caitlyn Jenner Trans Community Got It Wrong ... She Didn't Vote for Trump

Caitlyn Jenner's Partner Says Trans Leaders Got It Wrong, She Didn't Vote For Trump

EXCLUSIVE

Caitlyn Jenner is being treated more harshly by her own, transgender community than the general public because they think she voted for Donald Trump ... but she didn't, according to her partner.

Sophia Hutchins says a few leaders in the trans community have poisoned them against Caitlyn, and the media just stoked the coals.

Sophia, who sat for an interview with Jim Breslo on his podcast, "Hidden Truth," didn't reconcile something her partner told Diane Sawyer ... that she voted for Trump.

Sophia says Caitlyn has had a hard time winning over the trans community, in part because they unfairly view her as unrelatable because she lives a privileged life. She blasts the media for telling untruths about her partner ... blasts them hard.

Sophia has long been an LGBTQ activist ... noting, when she was at college at the Christian school Pepperdine University, she fought the administration to get an LGBTQ club on campus. It rankles her that the media reduces her to being "a model."

Check out the full episode here.