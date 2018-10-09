Terrence J $200k Car Wrecked in Crash ... Driver Flees Scene

Ex-BET Host Terrence J's $200,000 Car Destroyed as Driver Hits and Runs

Exclusive Details

A car registered to the former host of BET's '106 & Park' was totaled in a crash and the driver fled the scene ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Terrence J's black McLaren hit a parking meter after his GF Jasmine Sanders -- the alleged driver -- lost control Tuesday at around 12:30 AM in Studio City, CA. The car finally came to a stop after striking a tree.

The car was registered to Terrence Jenkins.

Witnesses say Jasmine was behind the wheel and he was the passenger ... and they both took off after the wreck.

Cops are looking for surveillance footage.

BTW ... a driver involved in an accident that causes death, injury or property damage must leave a note with identifying information. At the very least, the driver should have left a note on the parking meter. Hit-and-run is a crime.

Terrence J was the host of BET's popular music video countdown show before becoming a co-host of "E! News." He also starred in the films "Think Like a Man" and "Think Like a Man Too."

We reached out to Terrence and Jasmine ... so far no word back.