Rapper Phora Talks About Chaos at Meet & Greet, Drove Injured Fan to Hospital

Phora's plans to meet his fans and hand out some swag went haywire when the massive Hollywood Boulevard crowd got out of hand ... and he ended up running a makeshift ambulance.

The SoCal rapper held a promo event at Shoe Palace in Hollywood Monday night to promote his new album, which included a giveaway of shoes and clothes to fans who turned out to give him love.

Problem is ... A LOT of Phora fans came, and the crowd of hundreds inside the store eventually spilled onto the street. Police were called in for crowd control, but things still got too crazy and a small stampede landed several people in the hospital.

Not sure who I he hell Phora is, but this is nuts!!! #HollywoodandHighland #Phora pic.twitter.com/uVbICuqZGJ — Jabari Barrett (@Jab_Noles) October 9, 2018

Phora -- who signed with Warner Bros. Records last year -- is looking on the bright side. He says not only did he make people happy before the chaos erupted, but afterward he was able to get a fan to the hospital.

More good news -- the injuries suffered by his fans were reportedly all minor.

As for the massive turnout, he says it's not a first for him. He's just getting more pub this time ... because location is everything.