Ronda Rousey Double-Crossed and Attacked By Bella Twins On 'Raw'

Breaking News

Ronda Rousey knows how John Cena feels -- because she got straight-up blindsided by Nikki Bella on Monday night ... and got her ass kicked in the process.

Rousey and the Bella Twins were part of a 6-way tag team match against the Riott Squad on "WWE Raw" in Chicago ... and things were going great, until Rousey got double-crossed.

After the ref had raised their hands in victory, Nikki hit Ronda with a clothesline from behind ... knocking her to the ground.

Brie Bella then rushed over and continued the beatdown -- stomping her out and throwing her into the steel ring stairs.

Yeah, we know ... fake (blah, blah, blah) -- but watch the video, Ronda's body took some real damage here.

So, what happens next?

Revenge. Sweet, sweet revenge.

Ronda faces Nikki Bella with her title on the line at "WWE Evolution" later this month.